You are here
Solar, wind investment prospects look good in coal & oil moment
Alternative energy in US rapidly winning market acceptance despite new govt's move for resurgence of carbon fuels
New York
INVESTMENTS in alternative energy such as wind and solar power have not performed well in recent years. To make matters worse, the Trump administration has opted for a resurgence of coal and other carbon fuels, not an emphasis on alternative energy.
Yet there is a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg