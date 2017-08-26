You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

South Carolina utility CEO steps down after nuclear project nixed

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 07:38

[NEW YORK] The chief executive officer of South Carolina's state-owned electric utility announced his resignation on Friday, less than a month after the utility abandoned a nuclear project that was stymied by delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns.

Lonnie Carter will step down from his post as CEO and president of utility Santee Cooper, ending more than 13 years in the position and more than three decades with the utility, Mr Carter and Santee Cooper's board of directors said at a specially convened meeting.

Mr Carter's resignation comes amid calls by state politicians for further management shake-up and legislative investigations on what caused the nuclear expansion project known as VC Summer to fail after roughly a decade in the making.

The Santee Cooper board of directors voted on July 31 to halt construction on the project, once considered the start of a US nuclear power renaissance. Soon after the decision, 5,000 workers on the site were laid off, leaving behind two unfinished nuclear reactors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

About US$9 billion had been spent on construction when VC Summer was canceled. Costs were estimated to balloon 75 per cent over the initial budget, to as much as US$24 billion, before completion.

Santee Cooper owns 45 per cent of the project, with 55 per cent owned by a unit of Scana Corp.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

US EPA ends sponsorship of climate leadership program

Harvey grows to major hurricane strength as refineries shut

Bitcoin seen surging to new highs on host of factors

Shell joins solar push in coal country of world's top exporter

South Korea's S-Oil signs LNG contract with Malaysia's Petronas for 2018-2033

Gold steady ahead of central bank speeches at Jackson Hole

Editor's Choice

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

BT_20170826_TODAY_3056564.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SPH divesting stakes in Mediacorp entities

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
4 Cromwell European Reit gets Singapore Exchange nod for S$1.6b IPO
5 Malaysian businessman Siaw Lu Howe launches mandatory takeover bid for Blumont
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

BT_20170826_FEATURE26-D_3052301.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Feature

Full circle

BT_20170826_UWINSIDE26_3056517.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Opinion

Rallying the nation to stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening