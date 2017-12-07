SQM eyes expansion as lithium prices jump

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Santiago, Chile
ONE of the world's largest lithium producers is looking to expand into a new country as prices surge to record highs amid a nascent electric-vehicle boom led by car makers such as Tesla Inc and Mitsubishi Corp.
Soc Quimica & Minera de Chile SA is considering
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo