You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Statoil awards 11.4b Norwegian crown contracts to rig builders

Thu, Apr 05, 2018 - 4:06 PM

[OSLO] Norway's Statoil has awarded contracts worth 11.4 billion Norwegian crowns (S$1.91 billion) to three companies for the construction of a platform and other work on the second phase of its giant Johan Sverdrup oil field development.

The largest award, for engineering, procurement and building of an 8 billion crown deck for the field's process platform, was made to oil services firm Aibel, partly owned by Sweden's Ratos and Norwegian billionaire Johan Andresen.

The Johan Sverdrup field, with up to 3.1 billion barrels of recoverable oil, is the largest North Sea discovery in more than three decades and is expected to cost close to 133 billion crowns to develop.

Meanwhile, a joint venture between engineering firm Aker Solutions and yard-owner Kvaerner won a 3.4 billion crown deal for modifications of the riser platform and the field centre of Johan Sverdrup.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Kvaerner had also been seen by analysts as a potential candidate for the platform deck contract won by Aibel.

"We don't comment on which contracts we bid for or not," Kvaerner spokesman Thorbjoern Andersen said.

"We've identified Sverdrup and the Castberg field as the two most interesting developments off Norway to Kvaerner. We were picked as the main supplier to Castberg, and at Sverdrup we've won the largest number of big contracts," Mr Andersen added.

While the first phase of the Sverdrup field is expected to come on stream late next year, the second phase will start producing in 2022, with peak production for the combined development estimated at 660,000 barrels of oil per day.

Partners in the Sverdrup field are Statoil, Lundin , Petoro, Aker BP and Total.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Top miner BHP quits world coal association over climate clash

Alliance Mineral, Tawana in 'merger of equals' to create mid-tier lithium player

Average capex on major upstream O&G projects fell to 10-year low in 2017: WoodMac

Gold backs from 1-week high, still up as US dollar dips on trade-war jitters

Oil down slightly; US inventory draw offsets trade war fears

KPMG: Charisma Energy faces material uncertainty as going concern

Editor's Choice

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

BT_20180405_MRMICRON5_W7IO_3380834.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
3 Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices
4 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
5 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nm-resale-0204.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices up 0.8% in March from February but down 1.9% y-o-y: SRX

Apr 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

AEM added S$77m of orders over two months, now has S$192m for 2018 delivery

Apr 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: KGI initiates coverage on MindChamps with 'buy'

Apr 5, 2018
Technology

Information of over 65,000 S'pore Facebook users may have been improperly shared

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening