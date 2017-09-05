Sun shines on French wheat harvest, but not rest of EU's

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
London
THE French are on top and the Germans lagging behind as the European Union's wheat crop draws to a close in a season of contrasts for the world's biggest growing region.
French farmers are celebrating a strong harvest, with good quality, thanks to hot June weather. Their
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal