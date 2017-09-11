Tanzania planning to nationalise diamonds valued at US$29.5m

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Dar Ees Salaam
TANZANIA said on Saturday that it planned to nationalise diamonds whose value it put at US$29.5 million belonging to a mine majority owned by London-listed Petra Diamonds after it accused the miner of under-declaring its mineral exports.
The diamonds were seized at
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal