Trump uncertainty stokes demand for gold

But analysts say stronger US dollar will weigh on yellow metal in longer term
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 05:50
by
by sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

Spurred by a dovish Federal Reserve meeting which made no reference to the timing of further rate hikes, the price of gold rose on Thursday as the US dollar weakened.
Singapore

GOLD enjoyed a better-than-usual showing in January, rising some 5 per cent so far in the year.

Analysts say support came from uncertainty surrounding the Trump presidency and elections in Europe, but in the longer term, a stronger US dollar could weigh on the yellow

