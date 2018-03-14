You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US crude falls 1% on concerns over rising output

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 7:04 AM

320492581_0-8.jpg
Oil fell more than 1 per cent on concerns over rising US production and as equities fell, erasing earlier gains driven in part by the firing of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil fell more than 1 per cent on concerns over rising US production and as equities fell, erasing earlier gains driven in part by the firing of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Brent crude futures dropped 31 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to settle at US$64.64 per barrel. US West Texas (WTI) crude futures fell 65 cents, or 1.06 per cent, to US$60.71 per barrel.

The market has been buffeted by a number of factors in an active session, including weakness in the equity market, which has trended in tandem with oil of late.

US production has reached an all-time record and weekly data last week showed overall output rising further, to more than 10.3 million barrels per day.

US crude production from major shale formations was expected to rise in April to a record 6.95 million bpd, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There's no stopping us and Opec's frustration levels are going to grow," said Philip Streible, senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago, referring to efforts by major producers to curb output since last year.

Mr Tillerson's firing increases risks to the multilateral agreement to limit Iran's nuclear capabilities, raising questions about potential effects on output by the third largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

CIA director Mike Pompeo is the pick to replace Mr Tillerson; he has called for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be scrapped.

Mr Trump has threatened to withdraw from the accord between Iran and six world powers unless Congress and European allies "fix" it with a follow-up pact.

"The market is having a wobble on the back of the potential impact on future supply from Iran and also for the ramifications for the Middle East as a whole," Ole Hansen, senior manager at Saxo Bank, said.

Concerns about supply have had an effect in the forward curve in the futures market, where the May contract has outperformed April, putting May's price higher than April's, known as "contango."

When the front-month contract is trading at a lower level than a later-dated contract, it suggests emerging concerns about growing supply, and reduced need to buy oil now.

"The market switched from backwardation to contango in the crude oil curve today... that's a situation that implies weakness; it's a situation that, if it persists, will lead to an increase in storage," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute will be released at 4.30pm on Tuesday, and is expected to show a build US crude inventories for the third straight week.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Noble Group share trading halted pending statement

Alliance Mineral, Tawana Resources start lithium production at Australia mine

German utility deal turns coal veteran RWE into green giant

LNG is the new shale oil with US as disruptor-in-chief

Court blocks 56 billion rand in South Africa renewable projects

India's oil imports from Venezuela hit lowest in over 5 yrs

Editor's Choice

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

graduates.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy

BT_20180314_KRLUXE1WDW_3349359.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform
4 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
5 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_151217_70.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS to reduce duplication and automate data submission from financial institutions

nz_noble_14.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group share trading halted pending statement

HDB flats.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private condo rents up by 1% in February; HDB rents rise 0.5%: SRX

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening