You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US gasoline in first slide since Harvey, oil under pressure

Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 06:49

[NEW YORK] Benchmark US gasoline prices slid for the first day since Hurricane Harvey struck the US oil industry heartland, as some refineries restarted operations, while oil prices remained under pressure and settled about flat.

Harvey, downgraded to a tropical storm and losing steam as it moved inland, killed more than 40 people and brought record flooding that shut at least 4.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity.

Closure of roughly a quarter of the US refining industry sparked fears of fuel shortages before the Labor Day weekend and cast doubts on refinery demand for crude. This widened the crack spread, the difference between the prices of US gasoline and crude oil.

On Thursday, US gasoline hit a two-year high above US$2 a gallon. On Friday, as two refineries began to restart and some ports reopened, gasoline futures fell 2 per cent and the crack spread RBc1-CLc1 fell more than 5 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Brent crude for November settled 11 cents lower at US$52.75 a barrel. The Brent contract for October, which expired on Thursday, closed up US$1.52 at US$52.38.

US crude settled 6 cents higher at US$47.29 a barrel after trading lower for most of the day.

For the week, Brent was up 0.65 per cent while US crude posted a weekly decline of 1.25 per cent.

Analysts said prices would seesaw until there the market got a clearer outlook for the refinery industry.

"We're continuing to assess the refining sector and its ability to come back from Harvey," said John Kilduff, partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital LLC.

"The good news for consumers is that it seems some of the units are in the process of getting back in operation."

Marathon Petroleum Corp's Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, had raised production to 45 per cent of its 459,000 barrel per day capacity, sources told Reuters on Friday. Citgo Petroleum Corp said it was moving to restart its 157,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Explorer Pipeline, which hauls fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest region, aims to restart its main lines this weekend as refineries indicated they would be able to resume supplies after Tropical Storm Harvey, a spokesman told Reuters.

The US government tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the first time in five years, and on Friday authorized an additional release of 3.5 million barrels, adding to the 1 million barrels of crude already cleared to go to a working refinery in Louisiana.

US crude oil stocks fell sharply last week as refineries raised output with the approach of Harvey, the Energy Information Administration said.

The oil market outside the United States remains well supplied with ample production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. However, Opec oil output slipped in August by 170,000 bpd from a 2017 high, a Reuters survey found.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

China Merchants Group is said to explore offshore rig deals

Rio completes Australia coal mines sale to China's Yancoal

Taiwanese-American jailed for aiding Chinese nuclear programme

Oil prices spike on shortage worries in Harvey's wake

Oil traders send gasoline ships to US to plug supply shortfalls

Sembcorp acquiring remaining 28% of India energy unit to become sole owner

Editor's Choice

Sep 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, Japan investing more in each other

BT_20170902_SSIRAS2_3066837.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Technology

Taxman taps apps to make filing returns less taxing

BT_20170902_COVER02FINAL_3066051.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Brunch

Rites of passage

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth
2 'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs
3 Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Sembcorp, Cosco, Sincap
4 M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans
5 Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170902_COVER02FINAL_3066051.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Brunch

Rites of passage

BT_20170902_FEATURE02-BNGA_3063625.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Feature

A Baltic surprise

BT_20170902_HWASONG_3066898.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Opinion

A week of missiles, hurricanes and floods

BT_20170902_CPPMI1_3065931.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Government & Economy

China's factory growth rises, but services growth slows

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening