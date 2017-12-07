US hits Vietnam with huge duties on steel

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Washington
THE US on Tuesday imposed huge duties on some steel imports from Vietnam, saying they were produced with Chinese material already subject to retaliatory penalties.
The products will be subject to US punitive duties of up to 265 per cent of their value, the Commerce
