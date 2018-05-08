US oil breaks through US$70

Oil prices hit their highest since late 2014 on Monday, driven by a deepening economic crisis in Venezuela and worries that the Unites States could re-impose sanctions on Iran.

[LONDON] Oil prices hit their highest since late 2014 on Monday, driven by a deepening economic crisis in Venezuela and worries that the Unites States could re-impose sanctions on Iran.

US crude oil prices rose more than 70 cents, or 1.1 per cent, pushing above $70 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as the crisis in Opec member state Venezuela threatened to further crimp its production and exports.

Brent crude oil futures gained to US$75.64 per barrel at 1210 GMT, up 1.14 per cent and having also touched their highest since November 2014.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Also driving oil prices higher was the May 12 deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Europeans to "fix" the deal with Iran over its nuclear programme. If they do not, Mr Trump has said he would refuse to extend US sanctions relief for the oil-producing Islamic Republic.

Germany and France on Monday vowed to stand by the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers even if the United States pulls out.

The European oil and gas share index was up 0.5 per cent.

REUTERS