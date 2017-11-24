You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US oil hits 2-year high on pipeline outage, lower inventories

Fri, Nov 24, 2017 - 6:23 AM

BP_nozzle_241117_21.jpg
US crude hit a two-year high in thin trade on Thursday as the shutdown of a major crude pipeline from Canada and a draw on fuel inventories pointed to a tightening market, despite rising output from US producers.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[CALGARY, Alberta] US crude hit a two-year high in thin trade on Thursday as the shutdown of a major crude pipeline from Canada and a draw on fuel inventories pointed to a tightening market, despite rising output from US producers.

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 54 cents at US$58.56 per barrel by 2.00pm EST (1900 GMT), close to a two-year peak of US$58.58 touched earlier in the session.

Brent crude settled at US$63.55 per barrel, 23 cents above its previous close.

Trading volumes were thin because of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The shutdown on TransCanada Corp's 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline following a spill last week has helped drive oil prices higher because of expectations it will reduce crude stocks in the US storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma.

"Inventories should drain sharply in the next few weeks given the uncertain timeline for a restart of the Keystone pipeline, a major artery for Canadian heavy oil barrels into the heart of the Cushing hub," said Martin King, a GMP FirstEnergy analyst in Calgary.

Prices also found support from a drawdown in commercial fuel inventories in the United States.

US stocks fell 1.9 million barrels in the week to Nov 17, and have dropped 15 per cent from record highs in March to below 2016 levels.

The market shrugged off data showing US output has risen by 15 per cent since mid-2016 to a record 9.66 million bpd, helping turn the United States from the world's biggest importer to a major exporter.

Climbing US output threatens efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and some other non-Opec producers to reduce global supplies by limiting their production.

"Whatever Opec will be discussing and ... agreeing upon can be made redundant by the actions of US suppliers, which are likely to hike up production in a similar order," said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank.

He said another rise of 800,000 to 1 million bpd in US output in 2018 would mean "attempts by Opec to tighten the market may not be successful."

Opec meets on Nov 30 to discuss policy, with Saudi Arabia lobbying for extending cuts that are due to expire in March.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

High Court dismisses Ezion bondholder's originating summons

Musk beats deadline for building world's biggest battery

Gold steadies as US dollar weakens further

Elon Musk's giant battery ready for testing

Pig farming in China's north-east going the whole hog

Petronas' Q3 profit rises 64% on higher oil prices

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd231117_6.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore upgrades 2017 GDP forecast; moderation expected next year

BT_20171124_HAMMOND_3192219.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Hammond pumps £25b into UK economy to counter slowdown

Nov 24, 2017
Technology

Growth of digital sector value-add in Singapore outpaced overall economy from 2011-15

Most Read

1 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
2 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
3 No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m
4 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
5 Investors drawn again to real estate rebound
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output in October powers ahead with 14.6% rise

BT_20171124_KROIL23_3192038.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley close to buying Chevron House

BT_20171124_LSDBS_3191979.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

DBS overtakes Singtel as Southeast Asia's most valuable company

f60bb02c-be80-4d0c-b2a0-6c073085638f.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Consumer

Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinson's 11am the day before

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening