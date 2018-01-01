Weatherford sells oil-well business to rival

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Houston
US oilfield services company Weatherford International Plc on Friday sold a US oil-well business to rival Schlumberger NV for US$430 million, abandoning a planned joint venture.
Weatherford has been looking to sell units and raise cash to reduce about US$7.9 billion in debt
