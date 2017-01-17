You are here
World's largest gold fund hit by longest dry spell
SPDR Gold Shares ETF has not received any inflow since Nov 10
New York
THE last time the SPDR Gold Shares exchange-traded fund (ETF) received an inflow was the day after Donald Trump won the US presidential election in November.
The fund, which goes by the symbol GLD and is far and away the world's largest commodity ETF with more than US$31
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg