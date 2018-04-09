You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

World's top iron shipper says China's import boom will level off

Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 3:13 PM

file6z37vi54zp3esm6yfde.jpg
The world's largest iron ore exporter delivered a mixed message on the outlook, raising near-term price forecasts but combining that revision with a more somber message that China's gargantuan imports are set to level off as steel production eases in the coming years.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] The world's largest iron ore exporter delivered a mixed message on the outlook, raising near-term price forecasts but combining that revision with a more somber message that China's gargantuan imports are set to level off as steel production eases in the coming years.

Iron ore will average US$61.80 a metric ton this year and US$51.10 in 2019, Australia's Department of Industry, Innovation and Science said in a quarterly report on Monday. That compares with projections of US$52.60 and US$48.80 in the previous outlook. The forecasts are for free-on-board prices.

Prices are "expected to moderate, to better reflect the fundamentals of growing low-cost supply from Brazil and moderating demand in China," the department said, predicting rising global volumes this year as well as next, driven by new mines including Vale SA's giant S11D project in Brazil. Steel production in China will drop each year through to 2023, while iron ore shipments from Australia and Brazil rise before leveling off, it forecast.

Iron ore received a battering in March, collapsing into a bear market, as investors fretted about weaker-than-expected springtime demand in top user China, record holdings accumulated in mainland ports, and jitters about global growth as the U.S. and China swap barbs on trade. Barclays Plc is among banks that have flagged the risk of a further weakening of prices this quarter, highlighting the potential for a switch away from higher-content ores, which have seen strong demand as Beijing acts to battle pollution.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Iron ore import demand is expected to be weighed down by declining steel production in China," the department said. "The main drivers of declining steel production are slowing construction activity and infrastructure investment, and increasingly stringent environmental regulations." Lower Prices The spot price for ore with 62 per cent content in northern China was at US$63.35 a dry ton on Wednesday, according to Mysteel.com. That compares with US$73.50 at the end of last year, and this year's peak of almost US$80 in late February. So far in 2018, the raw material has averaged about US$73 a ton.

Among the department's projections, China's iron ore imports are forecast to ease from 1.08 billion tons this year to 1.04 billion in 2023. At the same time, nationwide steel output will fall from 832 million tons this year to 805 million in 2023, while local steel usage contracts from 772 million tons to 742 million.

"The projection for China's steel consumption implies a leveling in China's steel intensity - the volume of steel consumed per person - and results in China following a different trajectory to Japan or South Korea," it said. "Unlike these countries, which consume large amounts of steel in industries like automobiles and shipbuilding, China's development path is not expected to follow the same scale of steel-intensive export growth." China is the world's largest steelmaker and the top buyer of seaborne ore, with mills taking cargoes from miners including Vale and Australia's Rio Tinto Group, BHP Billiton Ltd. and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. Imports rose to a record 1.07 billion tons in 2017 after almost tripling in the past decade.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Russian aluminium giant Rusal share price nearly halves after US sanctions

Cities running on car batteries? just so crazy it might work

Hot stock: Kingboard Copper share price rises 19.7% to hit decade high

Gold steady as investors await fresh move in US-China trade spat

Kinder Morgan stops work on controversial Canada pipeline

Oil steadies after Friday's falls, but trade disputes still weigh

Editor's Choice

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

file6zgdj8lyrdf133plh73u.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

BT_20180409_ANGTOPLINE9_3385389.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Making room for renewable energy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
3 Rebuilt house in Bin Tong Park sold for S$48m
4 Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution
5 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

C&W_United Mansion_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Real Estate

United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price

C&W_United Mansion_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit

Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M wins order from Sinanju for Singapore's first LNG-powered bunker tanker

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening