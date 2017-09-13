Are global central banks heading towards a policy mistake?

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
SEVERAL major central banks have adopted a more hawkish tone in recent months and appear eager to signal that the great global monetary policy experiment of extraordinarily low rates and global QE is slowly coming to an end. The hawkish shift is likely a result of renewed optimism over the
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal