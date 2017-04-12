You are here

Home > Executive Money

Bond bears look poised to emerge from hibernation - again

Experts cite under-pricing of inflation in US economy, waning foreign demand and Fed bid to tighten monetary stance faster
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 05:50

London

BESIEGED Treasury bears may finally be set for a winning streak in the world's largest bond market. Strategists are citing an under-pricing of inflation in the US economy, waning foreign demand and a bid by the Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary stance at a faster pace than

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening