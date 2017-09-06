Chinese pullout to affect four big property markets

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Hong Kong
DELEVERAGING and intensified regulations have curtailed China's investment in real estate overseas, putting pressure on property markets globally, especially in areas that absorbed substantial Chinese investment over the past few years, such as the US, Hong Kong, Australia and
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal