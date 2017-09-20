You are here

Home > Executive Money

Disrupting the stock exchange

A US entrepreneur has applied for a Long-Term Stock Exchange - where investors hold on to stock, not sell it on a whim.
Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20170920_BRAIN20_3093062.jpg
Eric Ries's Long-Term Stock Exchange, which avoids the pitfalls of an IPO, already has backing from big VC names such as Marc Andreessen and Steve Case.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

"IT SEEMS like a way of living in hell without dying." That was the way James Freeman, founder of Blue Bottle Coffee, described the process of taking a company public in the modern era - and the way he explained why he sold his company instead to Nestle last week.

It is no secret that the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

BT_20170920_PMLEE2003E0_3093522.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

PM Lee, Premier Li reaffirm long-standing S'pore-China ties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening