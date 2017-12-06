Don't be lulled by low volatility

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
JOHN Templeton, the pioneer in global mutual funds, once said "the four most costly words in the annals of investing" are "this time is different". That should resonate with monetary policy makers and institutional investors grappling with the causes, impacts and risks of the lowest market
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo