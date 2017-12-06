Don't fight the Fed, says Denmark's biggest pension fund

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Copenhagen
THERE'S a certain familiarity to the regular shrieks of panic.
ATP, Denmark's biggest pension fund with about US$120 billion in assets under management, says it's listening to the noises, but sticking with a strategy that's made it money over the past years.
In an
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo