Hong Kong moves to regulate perks paid by funds to bank advisers

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Hong Kong
IF you're a fund manager, you probably wish there was a place you could go where the passive investing craze never caught on, and clients still shelled out handsomely for stock picking. That place is Hong Kong.
Hong Kong, where passive investments are little more than
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal