You are here

Home > Executive Money

New fund wants quantifiable impact

US$2b Rise has a series of strict social impact metrics by which to measure what it achieves.
Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 05:50
by

BT_20161221_SOCIAL21_2654407.jpg
Bono is among the all-star cast of Rise's board members, all of whom are investors. The new fund, which will be part of TPG, will be the first large test case for social investing.
PHOTO: NY TIMES

"THERE is a lazy mindedness that we afford the do-gooders." That was Bono, the musician turned activist turned investor, lamenting the pitfalls of what has become an increasingly fashionable form of financing: social impact investing.

Just about every big Wall Street firm and big-time

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Serrano CEO declared bankrupt
4 SGD slips; Sibor, SOR higher following Fed hike
5 Singapore releases 5 confirmed sites, 10 reserve sites for sale in 1H 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening