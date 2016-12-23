You are here
New fund wants quantifiable impact
US$2b Rise has a series of strict social impact metrics by which to measure what it achieves.
"THERE is a lazy mindedness that we afford the do-gooders." That was Bono, the musician turned activist turned investor, lamenting the pitfalls of what has become an increasingly fashionable form of financing: social impact investing.
Just about every big Wall Street firm and big-time
