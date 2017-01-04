You are here
Trump surprises may revive gold as haven
Prices may rally about 13% in 2017, according to a Bloomberg survey of 26 analysts
London
THE Donald J Trump era is marking a new age for gold as an investor safe haven.
While the precious metal has always been hoarded in times of trouble, a bevy of political and economic surprises in 2016 sparked a surge in buying that sent bullion to the first annual gain in
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg