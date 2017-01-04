You are here

Home > Executive Money

Trump surprises may revive gold as haven

Prices may rally about 13% in 2017, according to a Bloomberg survey of 26 analysts
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170104_GOLD_2673915.jpg
A bevy of political and economic surprises in 2016 sparked a surge in buying that sent bullion to the first annual gain in four years.
PHOTO: AFP

London

THE Donald J Trump era is marking a new age for gold as an investor safe haven.

While the precious metal has always been hoarded in times of trouble, a bevy of political and economic surprises in 2016 sparked a surge in buying that sent bullion to the first annual gain in

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
3 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening