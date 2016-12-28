You are here
Wanted: Analysts with 'no ego'
Stanford endowment fund looks for candidates to join team of 16 investment pros
Boston
WANT to work for Stanford University's endowment? Leave your ego at the door.
Stanford Management Co, the non-profit organisation overseeing the university's US$22.4 billion endowment, is looking for an unspecified number of analysts to join a team of 16 investment
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg