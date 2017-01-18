You are here
Will Trump's fiscal policies boost US growth?
Impact expected to be greater in 2018 rather than in 2017; inflation seen creeping up to between 2 and 3%.
ONE of the first questions to ask in 2017 is whether the US equity market's strong performance following the US election is set to continue. The markets are assuming that economic growth will get a big boost from changes in fiscal policy under Donald Trump's leadership. Will this expectation
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg