You are here

Home > Executive Money

Will Trump's fiscal policies boost US growth?

Impact expected to be greater in 2018 rather than in 2017; inflation seen creeping up to between 2 and 3%.
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 05:50
by

ONE of the first questions to ask in 2017 is whether the US equity market's strong performance following the US election is set to continue. The markets are assuming that economic growth will get a big boost from changes in fiscal policy under Donald Trump's leadership. Will this expectation

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
4 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
5 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening