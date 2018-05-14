You are here

Home > Government & Economy

11 workplace deaths so far this year, 6 of them at construction sites: Manpower Ministry

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 3:14 PM

THERE have been 11 workplace fatalities so far this year, including six at construction sites, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday.

Three of the deaths were work-at-height fatalities - when a worker falls to his death due to lapses in safety procedures. This month has already seen two such deaths - a 44-year-old foreign worker from India died at a site in Gambas, in Woodlands, on May 1, while another worker from China, also 44, died at a site in Canberra Street on May 5.

This is a significant increase from the eight workplace deaths in the same period last year - Jan to May 13. Only one of these cases took place at a construction site. 

"Work-at-height is definitely the No. 1 cause of construction worksite deaths," said Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, during a surprise MOM construction site inspection on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This inspection was conducted at a construction worksite in Dundee Road, as part of the MOM's workplace safety enforcement operations. The ministry carries out an average 16,000 worksite inspections yearly, of which about 3,000 are of construction sites.

The Dundee Road construction site was found to have several work-at-height issues, and MOM will be issuing the contractor, China Jingye Construction Engineering (Singapore), a stop-work order for all areas where safety lapses are found, said MOM.

To tackle rising construction worksite fatalities, MOM held an inspection operation covering 200 construction sites in April to early May this year. It will conduct another operation covering 500 construction sites over the next few weeks, said Mr Zaqy.

So far this year, two stop-work orders, 50 composite fines amounting to $63,000 and 300 notices of non-compliance have been issued to more than 100 companies, he  added.

The MOM and Workplace Safety and Health Council also urged all companies to stay alert, and ensure a safe and healthy workplace for workers. 

MOM’s director of occupational safety and health inspectorate Sebastian Tan told reporters that work-at-height safety lapses are a pervasive problem at construction sites as some go for convenience at the cost of safety.

He said: "There has to be a mindset change for this to be resolved. It's not merely about enforcement of rules and regulations, but education of the parties involved as well."

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Singapore's task not to choose sides, but to remain relevant to the world: Chan Chun Sing

Trump's signal on ZTE helps make China great again

Malaysia investors shift to Mahathir's camp from Najib-linked losers

Indonesian stocks, currency slump as fresh bombing hits city

AirAsia shares tumble after chief apologises for backing Najib

North Korea will never fully give up nuclear weapons: top defector

Editor's Choice

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BT_20180514_JQCAROUSELL14_3434596.jpg
May 14, 2018
Technology

Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS

BP_SGconstruct_140518_7.jpg
May 14, 2018
Real Estate

Construction stocks 'look set for change in fortunes'

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Former Genting Singapore VP admits to insider trading
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Surabaya_140518_122.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Another family, including 8-year-old child, behind new Indonesia suicide bombings: police

May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's task not to choose sides, but to remain relevant to the world: Chan Chun Sing

May 14, 2018
Stocks

Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries

May 14, 2018
Transport

Red, amber or green: New system tells MRT commuters which train cars are empty or crowded

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening