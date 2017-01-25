You are here

Home > Government & Economy

16,300 SMEs tapped grants from Spring in 2016

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 15:02

[SINGAPORE] Some 16,000 companies received funding support from enterprise development agency Spring Singapore last year despite a slowing economy, according to data out on Wednesday.

It gave out grants to 16,300 companies for 16,700 projects last year. In 2015, more than 20,000 companies received Spring's help for 22,000 projects.

Full story here.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Hong Kong's home curbs may help end Singapore's three-year slump
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening