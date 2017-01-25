You are here
16,300 SMEs tapped grants from Spring in 2016
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 15:02
[SINGAPORE] Some 16,000 companies received funding support from enterprise development agency Spring Singapore last year despite a slowing economy, according to data out on Wednesday.
It gave out grants to 16,300 companies for 16,700 projects last year. In 2015, more than 20,000 companies received Spring's help for 22,000 projects.
Full story here.
