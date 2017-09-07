2 Singaporeans arrested under ISA for terrorism-related activities: MHA

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[SINGAPORE] Two Singaporeans were arrested under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in July, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Thursday (Sept 7).
Imran Kassim, 34, was issued with an Order of Detention (OD) for intending to undertake armed violence overseas.
Shakirah Begam Abdul Wahab, 23, was issued with a Restriction Order (RO) for initiating and maintaining contact with foreign terrorist fighters.
