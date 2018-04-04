You are here

Home > Government & Economy

4 long weekends in 2019 from public holidays, the same as this year

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 11:33 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

THE Ministry of Manpower on Wednesday released the dates of the 11 gazetted public holiday dates for 2019, with National Day (Friday) and Hari Raya Haji (Sunday, Aug 11) falling on the same weekend.

The three other public holidays are Good Friday (Friday, April 19); Vesak Day (Sunday, May 19) and Deepavali (Sunday, Oct 27).

This makes for four long weekends for workers in 2019, the same as this year.

But with the Chinese New Year public holidays falling on Tuesday (Feb 5) and Wednesday (Feb 6), those who manage to take leave on the preceding Monday (Feb 4) will be able to enjoy a fifth very long weekend.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

New Year's Day falls on a Tuesday, while both Hari Raya Puasa (June 5) and Christmas Day fall on Wednesday.

Under the Employment Act, an employee who is required to work on a public holiday is entitled to an extra day's salary at the basic rate of pay.

Alternatively, the employer and employee may mutually agree to substitute a public holiday for another working day.

Moreover, employers also have the option of granting managers and executives, earning up to a basic monthly salary of S$4,500, time-off-in-lieu for working on a public holiday, MOM said.

The time off should consist of a mutually agreed number of hours, it added.

Government & Economy

China injects 60.8b yuan into Anbang after fraud alleged

Asean, US affirm plans to bolster economic ties

France faces second day of transport chaos as rail workers strike

Hong Kong sees wealth transfer from tycoons to heirs

China commerce ministry condemns US tariffs, will take countermeasures

London looks for answers as murder rate soars

Editor's Choice

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_MRVEREDUS4__3378717.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek-backed Accuron divests Singapore's Veredus Labs to Japan's Sekisui Chemical

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
4 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

micron tech.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

An artist's rendering of the new S$100 million hub located at International Business Park.gif
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Germany's TÜV SÜD breaks ground on S$100m hub at International Business Park

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX rise to 30-month high in March

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades PACC Offshore to 'hold'; lowers 12-month target price to S$0.32

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening