ABB to set up global digital solutions centre in Singapore

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 6:16 PM
ABB is setting up a new global digital solutions centre in Singapore to drive innovation, merging cloud, information and operational technologies, with the aim of helping customers harness digitalisation to improve energy efficiency and increase operational agility across industries.

It is slated to open at the end of the first quarter of 2018, and will be a part of ABB's Control Technologies Business.

ABB is a technology firm in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids.

Focused on fast-paced, agile development for direct implementation in customer projects, the centre will use a mix of ABB's own technology and new developments in research and development.

It will include key technologies from the company's digital offering ABB Ability for control, monitoring and optimisation of mission-critical infrastructure. In addition, ABB Ability Manufacturing Operations Management offers end-to-end visibility of industrial operations.

"As more enterprises are exploring digital strategy to transform their business models and improve customer experience, we aim to be part of their transformation journey," said Anne-JiaQi Yang, Manager of ABB's Control Technologies business for the Asia-Pacific region.

"With this investment we are able to build up local capability for application development and ensure we are well equipped to meet our customers' increasing need for advanced Internet of Things solutions."

The global digital solutions centre is the latest development strengthening ABB's strategic presence in Singapore, adding to its advanced manufacturing footprint that already includes a Regional Robotics Application Center and Marine Collaborative Operations Center.

ABB is also behind a number of pioneering projects that are changing Singapore's infrastructure landscape, such as the Volvo-NTU autonomous e-bus project, floating solar photovoltaic test-bed at the Tengeh Reservoir and the iconic Marina East Desalination Plant.

ABB in Singapore employs over 1,000 people, of which about one-third work in digital and software areas.

"Singapore is a natural choice considering how the economy is willing to explore and adopt digital technologies to transform government practices and business models," said Ilpo Ruohonen, managing director of ABB's Control Technologies business.

He added that ABB will continue to deepen its commitment to Singapore as a key growth market and an important talent base to power growth.

The centre is a result of collaboration and support with the Singapore Economic Development Board.

Lim Kok Kiang, assistant managing director, EDB, said: "ABB's latest investment is aligned with Singapore's efforts to digitally transform our manufacturing industry. We look forward to ABB partnering key industry partners in Singapore and the region to develop new digital solutions in the Industrial IoT space."

