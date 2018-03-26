You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Abe apologises amid cronyism scandal, vows to revise constitution

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPANESE Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his ratings in a slump amid a suspected cronyism scandal and cover-up, apologised again on Sunday for causing anxiety and loss of confidence in his government.

Protesters urged Mr Abe to resign, as riot police kept tight security outside the venue of his ruling party's annual convention, at which the premier stressed his intention to revise Japan's pacifist post-war, US-drafted constitution. Mr Abe faces his biggest political crisis since taking office in December 2012 as suspicions swirl about a sale of state-owned land at a huge discount to a nationalist school operator with ties to his wife.

"This problem has shaken the people's confidence in the administration," Mr Abe told the convention. "As head of the government, I keenly feel my responsibility and would like to deeply apologise to the people." He pledged a thorough clarification of the facts and the prevention of a recurrence by pulling the government together, but offered no sign of stepping down.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Abe has denied that he or his wife intervened in the sale or that he sought to alter documents related to the deal. His close ally, Finance Minister Taro Aso, has also denied involvement in the alterations made by ministry officials.

Public opinion polls last weekend showed support for Mr Abe's cabinet sinking as low as 31 per cent, with a majority saying he bears some responsibility for the affair. The sliding support rates could dash Mr Abe's hopes of winning a third three-year term as ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader in a party vote in September, victory which would set him on track to become Japan's longest ruling premier.

"We're protesting to defeat Mr Abe's government through our voices and the anger of the people," said Fumiko Katsuragi, 69, who was among hundreds of protesters gathered in a Tokyo park where cherry blossoms were in full bloom.

Some held banners that read "Go to jail Abe" and "No constitutional revision or war", while right-wingers gathered nearby amid police security.

Also at the party convention, the LDP adopted a proposal to revise the pacifist constitution in line with a plan floated by Mr Abe last year to explicitly refer to the Self-Defence Forces, as Japan's military is known.

"The time has finally come to tackle constitutional revision, which has been a task since the founding of the party," Mr Abe said.

"Let's stipulate the Self-Defence Forces and put an end to a controversy about violation of the constitution." Mr Abe proposed last May that the first two clauses of Article 9, which renounces the right to wage war and bans maintenance of a standing military, be unchanged but that a reference to the SDF be added to clarify its ambiguous status.

Despite its literal ban on a standing army, successive governments have interpreted the charter to allow a military exclusively to defence.

Mr Abe wants to make that stance clear in the constitution itself, but says the change will not alter Japan's security policies. Critics worry the revision would open the way to a bigger role for the military overseas. His weakened support and a wary junior coalition partner could make it hard for the LDP to push for the change, which would spark a divisive debate.

Japan's constitution has never been amended and any changes require approval by two-thirds of each house of parliament and a majority in a public referendum. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Scandal clouds Abe chances of changing Japan's constitution

Facebook's grip on political ads may defy stain of data leak

US unafraid of trade war, will proceed with China tariffs: Treasury secretary

Former Catalan leader Puigdemont detained by German police

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

Trump slump back in focus, Dow in correction territory

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 M1 rolls out mobile consumer discounts for Jurong residents who switch to Keppel Electric in Open Electricity Market pilot
2 Facing labour shortfall, Japan firms turn to refugees
3 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
4 Noble Group's week from hell gets worse as huge lawsuit hits
5 Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_ABTAC26_3365701.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
SME

Trade chambers plan to fly the Singapore flag abroad

BT_20180326_YOWEWORKQ49Q_3365542.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Real Estate

WeWork to open offices in four regional cities as part of Asian push

Mar 26, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Rowsley, HLH Group, Far East Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening