Abe's support slumps amid doubts about proposal to set up vet school
Majority of respondents don't think government probe uncovered the truth of the affair: poll
Tokyo
SUPPORT for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe slumped more than 10 points to 44.9 per cent in a public opinion poll published on Sunday, amid opposition party suspicions that he used his influence unfairly to help a friend set up a business.
Mr Abe has repeatedly denied
