ADB endorses Indonesia's economic reforms and pledges financial aid
It forecasts country's economic growth in 2017 to rise to 5.1 per cent from 5 per cent last year
Tokyo
THE Asian Development Bank is planning to extend around US$2 billion (S$3 billion) annual lending to the Indonesian government over the medium term, ADB president Takehiko Nakao pledged in a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and other government ministers.
"I am
