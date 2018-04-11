ADB sees Asia's 2018 growth at 6%, but warns of trade risks

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) raised its 2018 economic growth estimate for developing Asia to 6 per cent from 5.8 per cent, citing solid export demand, but said US protectionist measures and any retaliation against them could undermine trade.

Growth in developing Asia would only ease slightly to 5.9 per cent in 2019, the bank said in its 2018 Asian Development Outlook released on Wednesday. Strong external and domestic demand helped economies in the region expand by an average 6.1 per cent last year.

While protectionist trade measures by the United States so far this year have yet to dent trade flows to and from Asia, the risks are there, the Manila-based institution said.

"Further actions and retaliation against them could undermine the business and consumer optimism that underlies the regional outlook," the ADB said.

China has blamed the United States for trade frictions amid escalating threats of tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods between the world's two biggest economies, sparked by US frustration with China's trade and intellectual property policies.

Another risk to Asia's growth, the ADB said, is "diminishing capital inflows if the US Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates faster than markets expect".

The Fed last raised rates in March and policymakers signalled two or three more hikes this year.

The ADB now expects China's economy to grow 6.6 per cent this year, faster than the bank's prior estimate of 6.4 per cent made in December, and by 6.4 per cent in 2019.

China has set a growth target of around 6.5 per cent this year, the same as last year, which it handily beat with an expansion of 6.9 per cent.

China's growth will moderate "as economic policy leans further towards financial stability and a more sustainable growth trajectory", the ADB said.

By region, South Asia will remain the fastest growing in Asia-Pacific, with the ADB pegging expansion this year at 7.0 per cent and 7.2 per cent in 2019.

Despite growth easing to 6.6 per cent in 2017, India's economy is projected to bounce back to 7.3 per cent in 2018 and to 7.6 per cent in 2019 as the country's new tax regime improves productivity, the ADB said.

Banking reform and corporate deleveraging are also taking hold, which could reverse a downtrend in investment, the bank said.

Growth in Southeast Asia is forecast at 5.2 per cent for this year and next, the same pace as 2017, while Central Asia is projected to slow to 4 per cent in 2018 before picking up to 4.2 per cent next year.

REUTERS