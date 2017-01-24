You are here
After success of women's march, a question remains: what's next?
Organisers' challenge is channelling resolve into action for political change
Washington
MORE than one million people who turned out Saturday for women's marches in all 50 states have put down their placards, taken off their pink hats and ended their chants after what was an extraordinary display of dissent against the Trump presidency.
A critical question
