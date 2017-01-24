You are here

Home > Government & Economy

After success of women's march, a question remains: what's next?

Organisers' challenge is channelling resolve into action for political change
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170124_KVMARCH24_2706112.jpg
Above: Protesters at the Women's March in Washington on the day after President Trump's inauguration.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

BT_20170124_KVMARCH24_2706112.jpg
Above: Madonna performing onstage at the same march.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

MORE than one million people who turned out Saturday for women's marches in all 50 states have put down their placards, taken off their pink hats and ended their chants after what was an extraordinary display of dissent against the Trump presidency.

A critical question

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 Car registrations jump 52%
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 To all women who are independent
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening