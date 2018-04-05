You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ahead of election, Najib promises RM1.46b raise for civil servants

Thu, Apr 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

nz_najib_5.jpg
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak promised on Wednesday a total of RM1.46 billion (S$495.7 million) in salary hikes to civil servants, a key vote bank for the ruling coalition in a looming general election.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIAN Prime Minister Najib Razak promised on Wednesday a total of RM1.46 billion (S$495.7 million) in salary hikes to civil servants, a key vote bank for the ruling coalition in a looming general election.

The country's 1.6 million civil servants, most of them ethnic Malays, have traditionally been supporters of the Barisan Nasional coalition.

However, the rising cost of living has been a concern for many, with some ruling party officials warning that they could turn against the party if the issue is not addressed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The scandal-plagued Mr Najib needs to consolidate support for his coalition to stave off an unprecedented challenge from his former mentor turned opposition leader, the 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad.

"The government has agreed to increase the salaries amounting to one service year for all 1.6 million civil servants ... with an additional RM1.46 billion from July 1," Mr Najib told a gathering of civil servants in the administrative capital of Putrajaya.

He promised a one-time cash payment of RM1,500 last October for civil servants, and RM750 for government retirees as part of the government's 2018 budget.

Civil servants saw a salary hike between 7 and 13 per cent in 2012 ahead of elections the following year.

Mr Najib faces a tough contest in the upcoming polls - which could be called in days - amid a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Both Mr Najib and the fund have denied any wrongdoing.

Parliament approved a plan last week to redraw electoral boundaries, a move that the opposition and critics say will help Mr Najib's coalition retain power. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

BT_20180405_MRMICRON5_W7IO_3380834.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
5 Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

BT_20180405_TARIFFS5_3380886.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

China's quick response surprises markets, takes dispute closer to trade war

yaohui-tfcar30-3258.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Transport

COE premiums end mostly lower as buyers remain on the sidelines

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening