You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ahead of Malaysian polls, bots flood Twitter with pro-government messages

Sat, Apr 21, 2018 - 10:32 AM

files-us-it-law-attacks-twitter-152326.jpg
Just weeks before Malaysia goes to the polls, automated accounts known as bots are flooding Twitter with tens of thousands of pro-government and anti-opposition messages, according to a review of the tweets by Reuters and a US digital media research institute.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Just weeks before Malaysia goes to the polls, automated accounts known as bots are flooding Twitter with tens of thousands of pro-government and anti-opposition messages, according to a review of the tweets by Reuters and a US digital media research institute.

Asked about the matter, San Francisco-based Twitter Inc said it was focused on identifying and suspending accounts that violate its spam policies.

"We continue to fight hard to tackle any malicious automation on our platform as well as spam accounts," it said, without giving specific details.

A source close to the matter said the company had suspended 500 accounts involved in the messages on the Malaysian election since they involved spam or malicious automation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Twitter bots, accounts which can post, like or resend tweets automatically, are not illegal in Malaysia and seem to be having minimal impact on its election campaign. But they have come under global scrutiny amid probes into Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections using social media platforms.

Ahmad Maslan, the information technology bureau chairman of Prime Minister Najib Razak's United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), said he did not know who was behind the bot activity and that it was not his team.

The government's communications and multimedia minister Salleh Said Keruak did not respond to calls or text messages seeking comment.

A researcher at the Digital Forensic Research (DFR) Lab of the Washington-based Atlantic Council think tank said over 17,000 bots tweeted content related to the Malaysian election over the last week.

Nine of the top 10 most active bot accounts containing anti-opposition hashtags and pro-government messages had Russian-sounding names and used the Cyrillic script, said Donara Barojan, a research associate at DFR.

"The prevalence of bots with Cyrillic screen names does not suggest that Russian social media users are meddling in the Malaysian elections, but does indicate that whoever is behind the campaign purchased some bots created by Russian-speaking bot herders," she said.

Reuters was unable to establish where the tweets originated or which firm or individual may be behind the bot accounts.

Malaysia will hold a general election on May 9 with Mr Najib's Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which is dominated by UMNO, locked in a tough battle with former premier Mahathir Mohamad and his opposition alliance.

The tweets included visuals illustrating Malaysian government policies and questioning the opposition's promises. Some tweets had photos of BN supporters carrying party flags and "I love PM" signs.

The tweets also include hashtags: either BN's campaign slogans or anti-opposition phrases or both. The hashtags that express disapproval of the opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) include '#SayNoToPH' and '#KalahkanPakatan', which means "Defeat Pakatan" in Malay.

Two of the anti-opposition hashtags - '#SayNoToPH' and'#KalahkanPakatan' - were used around 44,100 times by 17,600 users during April 12-20 and 98 per cent of the users appear to be bots, according to Ms Barojan.

Many of the graphics attached to the tweets credited UMNO's information technology department and some provided details of social media pages of BN-linked accounts. There was no evidence that these accounts are behind the automated tweets.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, a youth leader in the opposition alliance, accused the BN coalition of being behind the bot campaign but added that the impact from the bot activity was "miniscule." He did not elaborate.

Twitter is not as popular in Malaysia as Facebook, although a lot of political discourse appears on the platform.

Automated tweets of this scale are meant to generate traffic around the content they post, and get 'human' users to participate, but that has not happened yet in Malaysia, according to DFR Lab.

Twitter and Facebook are under scrutiny in the United States where lawmakers suspect their platforms were used as part of an alleged Russian effort to sway the 2016 US presidential election in favour of Donald Trump. The Kremlin has denied the accusations.

The Times reported last year that Russian Twitter accounts posted almost 45,000 messages about Brexit in the 48 hours around the 2016 referendum in Britain, and that many of the messages appear to have come from bots or cyborg accounts. Russia has denied meddling in Brexit.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Apr 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Datapulse board keeps its seats and motions despite shareholder discontent

Apr 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel tightens internal controls to stamp out corrupt behaviour

BT_20180421_PAGE_1_COVER_3405167.jpg
Apr 21, 2018
Brunch

The future of warfare

Most Read

1 Even millionaires have cost worries if they live to a 100
2 Lian Beng JV buys Sembawang Shopping Centre for S$248m from CapitaLand Mall Trust
3 UOB names Wee Cho Yaw's son Ee Lim as non-independent, non-executive director
4 Noble axes accept-or-no-shares part of restructuring plan; director candidates face Goldilocks hurdle
5 Keppel Corp's Q1 net profit jumps 34%, buoyed by property division
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Apr 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Datapulse board keeps its seats and motions despite shareholder discontent

BT_20180421_RMMAS21AD5W_3406002.jpg
Apr 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Tharman reappointed MAS chairman; Chaly Mah to join board as Lim Chee Onn retires

BT_20180421_STPMLEE21_3405971.jpg
Apr 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore premier warns against protectionism masquerading as political and security concerns

BT_20180421_JPCPI21O06Y_3405973.jpg
Apr 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Tame inflation keeps pressure on BOJ to maintain stimulus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening