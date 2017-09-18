You are here

Angry Birds co-founder among Finnish delegation's Singapore trip

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 9:58 AM
FINNISH iconic technoprenuers including co-founder of Angry Birds Peter Vesterbacka, government leaders and global specialists in various areas such as education and healthcare will make their way to Singapore this week.

Led by the Mayor of Helsinki, Jan Vapaavuori, this high-level visit organised under the theme of "Designing Better Life", will be held from Sept 18 to 21, during the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH).

At least seven deals are expected to be sealed under the "Designing Better Life" events here.

The delegation will be unveiling a slew of digital innovation and regional headquarter opportunities in Finland for Singapore companies and other companies in the region.

The visit comes on the back of Finland's centennial celebrations this year and the comprehensive economic reforms launched in Helsinki to improve the business environment and attract more foreign investors to Finland.

Last year, Finland's exports to Singapore totalled S$298 million, with more than half of it consisting of machinery, equipment and means of transport, as well as manufactured goods, chemicals, IT hardware and electronics products.

Imports from Singapore amounted to S$158 million, with 80 per cent of it also made up of machinery, equipment and means of transport.

Revenue figures from companies registered in Singapore with Finnish ownership are in the billions. These include some of the leading companies in their sectors - such as Kone and Neste Oil which officially opened the world's largest renewable diesel plant in Singapore in March 2011.

