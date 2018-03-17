You are here
Asean, Australia to make it easier for businesses to conduct cross-border digital trade
The countries will work together on a new Digital Standards Cooperation Initiative which will facilitate trade, cut costs
Sydney
PROTECTIONISM is a "dead end", Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Friday, as he and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made a strong push for countries to continue working together on free trade.
Speaking at an Asean-Australia business summit, Mr
