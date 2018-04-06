You are here

Asean remains open to trade, financial inclusion: Heng Swee Keat

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 7:11 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

ASEAN members spent "quite a bit of time" discussing the importance of openness to trade and investments, and want to send a "strong signal" that escalating trade tensions would not benefit anyone, said Singapore's Minister for Finance, Heng Swee Keat.

"Asean will continue to work very closely to open up more avenues for investments," he added during a press conference at the end of the two-day Asean meetings held in Singapore.

Mr Heng noted that global trade has lifted millions out of poverty, but that Asean member states must continue to find ways to further integrate economies. He noted that with efforts to boost financial inclusion, those who have been "negatively affected" by globalisation can benefit from free and open trade.

