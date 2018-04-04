You are here

Asean, US affirm plans to bolster economic ties

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 10:51 AM
ASEAN'S 10 member states and the United States reiterated commitment to enhance economic cooperation at a dialogue session co-chaired by the US and Malaysia on Apr 3.

Participants of the dialogue session are looking forward to bolstering economic ties with the US through the US-Asean Connect, the US-Asean Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement and other capacity building programmes, a statement from the US Embassy said.

The dialogue session was co-chaired by Ramlan Ibrahim, secretary general of Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Susan Thornton, acting assistant secretary of Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

