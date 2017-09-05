Aso says need to watch North Korea impact when considering Japan Post share sale

[TOKYO] Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that various factors must be taken into account when considering a follow-up sale of shares in Japan Post Holdings, including the impact of North Korean tensions on equities markets.

Sources have told Reuters the Japanese government is preparing to sell about 1.4 trillion yen (S$17.6 billion) worth of shares in Japan Post Holdings as soon as the end of this month. That would be the first sale since the company's 2015 listing.

"It is undecided. We need to see the potential impact from the North Korea situation on stock markets," Mr Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

REUTERS