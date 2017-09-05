Australia central bank holds rates at 1.5%

Australia's central bank left its cash rate at 1.5 per cent on Tuesday, a widely expected decision given policy makers have signalled a steady outlook for some time to come.

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank left its cash rate at 1.5 per cent on Tuesday, a widely expected decision given policy makers have signalled a steady outlook for some time to come.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. A Reuters poll of 42 analysts had found all but one expected a steady outcome this week.

REUTERS