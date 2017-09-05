You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia central bank holds rates at 1.5%

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 12:57

rba.JPG
Australia's central bank left its cash rate at 1.5 per cent on Tuesday, a widely expected decision given policy makers have signalled a steady outlook for some time to come.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank left its cash rate at 1.5 per cent on Tuesday, a widely expected decision given policy makers have signalled a steady outlook for some time to come.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. A Reuters poll of 42 analysts had found all but one expected a steady outcome this week.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

IE, Spring merge to form Enterprise Singapore

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

japair.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Transport

Japan Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Tokyo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening