You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia central bank warns global markets too complacent on rate risks

Fri, Mar 16, 2018 - 7:03 AM

2017-09-08T035904Z_658249685_RC1CC8799DA0_RTRMADP_3_AUSTRALIA-RBA-REGULATIONS.JPG
Investors are underpricing the risk of higher interest rates globally and need to seek adequate compensation for that risk, Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia said in a speech in Sydney on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Investors are underpricing the risk of higher interest rates globally and need to seek adequate compensation for that risk, Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia said in a speech in Sydney on Friday.

Policymakers have repeatedly warned about a sense of complacency in global markets with stock prices, in particular, hovering around record highs.

However, market participants have failed to heed the advice with a gauge of volatility remaining near all-time lows even as US interest rates continue to rise.

"There have been factors behind the low structure of interest rates which are difficult to understand completely and raise questions about its durability," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"In particular, I find it puzzling that there is little compensation for duration in the rate structure." "At the same time, equity prices embody a view of the future that robust growth can continue without generating a material increase in inflation. Again, there is little priced in for the risk that this may not turn out to be true."

A gauge of world shares, the MSCI index rose more than 21 per cent in 2017, the highest returns since 2009, even as the US Federal Reserve increased interest rates three times that year.

The euphoria continued in 2018 until fears of faster Fed rate rises caused a sudden sell-off in global shares in February.

Mr Debelle said that spike in volatility was only "a small example of what could happen following a larger and more sustained shift upwards in the rate structure."

He noted that he has predicted higher markets volatility in the past only to be proven wrong.

"But I think there is a higher probability of being proven correct this time."

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_160318_1.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI stocks set to deliver S$20.9 billion dividend bonanza

BP_SGcondo_160318_3.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

CNY lull, absence of launches cause 28% drop in Feb new home sales

BT_20180316_MANDARIN_GARDEN_3353022.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

Mandarin Gardens 'likely to draw joint ventures and foreign players'

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
3 CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Noble, Vibrant Group, Ipco, Yanlord Land
5 Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 6 months of growth

Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Strong start to year with Singapore firms raising US$816.9m in equity capital markets

BP_SGX_160318_1.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI stocks set to deliver S$20.9 billion dividend bonanza

Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley falls 4.5% after announcing share placement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening