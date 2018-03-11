You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia to secure exemption from US tariffs

Sat, Mar 10, 2018 - 9:18 AM

nz_aus_10.jpg
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he has spoken with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and that they are working on an agreement so Australia will not be subject to US tariffs on steel and aluminum.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Friday he has spoken with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and that they are working on an agreement so Australia will not be subject to US tariffs on steel and aluminum.

"He is committed to having a very fair and reciprocal military and trade relationship," Mr Trump said on Twitter, referring to Mr Turnbull.

"Working very quickly on a security agreement so we don't have to impose steel or aluminum tariffs on our ally, the great nation of Australia," Mr Trump said.

Despite being one of the world's largest suppliers of raw commodity, iron ore, Australia is a small global exporter of steel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Australian steel and aluminium to the United States were worth just over A$400 million last year, government data shows.

Shortly after Mr Trump's tweet, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Twitter that the relationship between the two allies was fair and reciprocal.

"Thank you for confirming new tariffs won't have to be imposed on Australian steel & aluminium - good for jobs in Australia and in US!" Mr Turnbull tweeted.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

20170906_1504681209681_3334702104739170_2_3sa0_zuann.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Economic agencies have flexibility to let in needed foreign skills

BT_20180310_JQGRAB10_3344768.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Technology

Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace

BT_20180310_COVER10_3344852.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Brunch

Short cuts

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro to gain from Grab-Uber deal, likely rail-fare hike: Maybank Kim Eng
2 HSBC launches Singapore-dollar income bond fund for local retail investors
3 Koh Brothers unit wins bid for Toho Mansion in Holland Village
4 Goodluck Garden sold to Qingjian for S$610m
5 Temasek and GIC in talks to buy chunk of internet star Salt Bae's steakhouse: FT
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-03-08T203736Z_989246586_RC14D7D11890_RTRMADP_3_TRADE-TPP-CHILE-SIGNING.JPG
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Sans US, smaller CPTPP gains, but it will still lift members' trade

jon5658jwshell.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell waiting to jump into Indonesia small-scale LNG industry

BT_20180310_JQGRAB10_3344768.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Technology

Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace

2017-08-02T231804Z_1263717511_RC14268F8070_RTRMADP_3_USA-JOBSFAIR.JPG
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

US job growth surges in February

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening