You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian court rules senator was British citizen when nominated

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 8:09 PM

[SYDNEY] Australia's High Court on Friday said nationalist politician and senator Malcolm Roberts was a citizen of Britain at the time of his nomination to parliament's upper house.

Australia's parliament has been rocked by revelations that seven politicians, three ministers among them, are dual citizens, potentially ruling them ineligible to hold elected office.

Friday's ruling means that the parliamentary fate of Roberts, like that of his counterparts with dual citizenships at the time of their election, will be decided next month by the high court.

Even if the One Nation senator is forced to step down, however, the ruling coalition will be unaffected, since the government does not control the Senate.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I find that Senator Roberts was a citizen of the United Kingdom by descent at the time of his nomination," Justice Patrick Keane said in his findings on the High Court website.

Reuters' telephone calls to Senator Roberts to seek comment went unanswered.

A 116-year-old law requires elected lawmakers to hold only Australian citizenship.

But some politicians have discovered they hold dual citizenship by descent from a father born in another country, with a few born overseas, while one prominent lawmaker has said his mother obtained Italian citizenship on his behalf.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Connectivity, innovation and talent are keys to next lap for Maritime Singapore

Thai authorities close in on Yingluck's escape accomplices

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

German economy strengthens in boost to Euro region outlook

Eurozone businesses end the third quarter on a high note

Britain will meet its Brexit financial obligations - minister

Editor's Choice

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

ERA Realty marks return to SGX

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

Most Read

1 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
4 The Duck that lays the Golden egg
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, ST Engineering, UEL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF members to benefit from extension of 4% minimum interest rate

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit listing put on freeze over 'market conditions'

IMG-20170829-WA0001.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi-led group wins Sun Rosier tender for S$271m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening