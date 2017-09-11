You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian PM Turnbull defends baby and beer photo

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 13:47

lwxturnbull110917.jpg
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull brushed off criticism Monday of a photo of him nursing a beer while holding his granddaughter as online "craziness".
PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ MALCOLM TURNBULL

[SYDNEY] Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull brushed off criticism Monday of a photo of him nursing a beer while holding his granddaughter as online "craziness".

Mr Turnbull posted the image he labelled "multitasking" on Facebook at the weekend as he watched an Australian Rules game in Sydney.

It showed him kissing the forehead of baby Alice while holding the drink, drawing the ire of some social media users.

"Disgraceful holding a child with alcohol in hand," wrote Marg Walker, while another called him "irresponsible".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Turnbull said the backlash was only from a minority.

"I think it's in the sort of craziness of social media that you see things like that," he told Melbourne radio station Triple M.

"You've just got to be yourself, as long as you're comfortable in your own skin, be yourself, be natural. Anything else you end up being as crazy as the trolls on Twitter."

While some took exception, most of the nearly 1,700 comments about the image on Mr Turnbull's Facebook page defended it as a tender family moment.

"He's a human being like all of us, he loves his children and grandchildren just like I do and millions of others. Give him a break," said one user.

Mr Turnbull was also backed from all corners of politics.

"I've found something Malcolm & I can agree on. This is rubbish. Let him be a grandpa," tweeted opposition Labor leader Bill Shorten.

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young added it was "hardly the PM's Michael Jackson's baby over the balcony moment", referring to an infamous incident involving the late US pop star.

"If anything this has made the Prime Minister look a bit more personable to the public," she added to Channel Seven television.

AFP

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Dalai Lama says Buddha would have helped Myanmar's Muslims

Goldman sees hurricanes curbing US growth, only for a quarter

LA protestors voice support for 'Dreamer' immigrants

Uber gives free rides to shelters in Hurricane Irma's path

US weather forecaster gauges economic cost of Harvey, Irma to be US$290b

US dollar stabilises after selloff; focus on North Korea, Hurricane Irma

Editor's Choice

United Overseas Bank.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages

AIA.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'

BT_20170911_LMXPROP11_3079223.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Razer's first shave at cashless raises bumps
4 Former VP sentenced to 14 years jail for money laundering and cheating: CPIB
5 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_cbd_110917_12.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore business sentiment for Q4 2017 moderates but still optimistic: poll

Hurricane Irma 20249932.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Government & Economy

US weather forecaster gauges economic cost of Harvey, Irma to be US$290b

Sep 11, 2017
Stocks

Broker's take: UK business parks seen growing Frasers Centrepoint's income base

Tee International.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: TEE International, Advancer Global, BRC Asia, HG Metal, Trek 2000

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening