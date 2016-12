[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's central bank said on Thursday that gross international reserves stood at US$96.4 billion as of Dec 15, unchanged from Nov 30.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said reserves were sufficient to finance 8.3 months of retained imports and were 1.2 times the short-term external debt.

The reserves remain at their lowest level since mid-March, after falling by nearly US$2 billion end-Nov.

REUTERS