Bank of Korea leaves rates at record low, as expected

[SEOUL] South Korea's central bank held the key interest rate steady on Thursday, as expected, as it assesses the effect of government measures to curb a frenzied housing market and evaluates geopolitical risks.

A Bank of Korea media official did not elaborate on the monetary policy committee's decision to keep the base rate steady at record-low 1.25 per cent. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20am (0220 GMT).

All 19 analysts in a Reuters poll forecast the central bank would hold rates this week but most see the bank tightening policy sometime next year.

REUTERS