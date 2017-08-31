You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Korea leaves rates at record low, as expected

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 09:23

[SEOUL] South Korea's central bank held the key interest rate steady on Thursday, as expected, as it assesses the effect of government measures to curb a frenzied housing market and evaluates geopolitical risks.

A Bank of Korea media official did not elaborate on the monetary policy committee's decision to keep the base rate steady at record-low 1.25 per cent. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20am (0220 GMT).

All 19 analysts in a Reuters poll forecast the central bank would hold rates this week but most see the bank tightening policy sometime next year.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

British PM says no plans to quit

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

Singapore July bank lending falls 0.5% m-o-m

Harvey to cost Texas US$58b in losses: report

China August official factory PMI rises to 51.7; beats expectations

Brazil proposes new rules for fintechs, peer-to-peer lending

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
4 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
5 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore July bank lending falls 0.5% m-o-m

Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening