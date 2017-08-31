Bank of Korea leaves rates at record low, as expected

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[SEOUL] South Korea's central bank held the key interest rate steady on Thursday, as expected, as it assesses the effect of government measures to curb a frenzied housing market and evaluates geopolitical risks.
A Bank of Korea media official did not elaborate on the monetary policy committee's decision to keep the base rate steady at record-low 1.25 per cent. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20am (0220 GMT).
All 19 analysts in a Reuters poll forecast the central bank would hold rates this week but most see the bank tightening policy sometime next year.
REUTERS
